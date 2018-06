Fitness freak Jacqueline Fernandez seems all geared up for her big release of the year, along side Salman Khan this year. A post by her has left us bamboozled! The actor is seen performing stunts in the film and has uploaded an Instagram video of her doing a standing split with the help of a mentor. Initially, the actor is seen performing some stretches. With the help of the trainer then, she is seen standing parallel to the pole- performing a perfect standing split!

Standing splits or splits are one of the most under-rated exercises. Splits are a part of pole dancing variations too! Pole dance, is yet again the actors go-to exercise for fitness. Read: Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance and handstand will take your breath away!

Here’s proof:

Stretching, splits, pole dancing, yoga are some of the many things that the actress does to keep herself fit. Race 3 has the actor performing various stunts and hence the actor has been rigorously training. The actor believes that fitness is a lifestyle that each one should adapt to! Read: Pole fitness: The ultimate all-body work-out

Image/Video source: Instagram- @jacquelinef143