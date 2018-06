Do you remember the handsome villain in the Akshay Kumar starrer movie ‘Holiday’, who won our hearts with his to-die-for looks? Yes! You have guessed it right! He is Freddy Daruwala, one of the top models of India who currently has become the talk of the town after the release of the movie Race3. The model-turned actor is a fitness enthusiast and never fails to charm the audiences by his rugged physique. The handsome actor was also seen in the movies like ‘Force 2′, ‘Commando 2 ‘and so on. Take a tour of Freddy’s Instagarm account and you can witness his love for fitness and well-being.

Fitness is like a lifestyle for Freddy who religiously follows his workout routine. Freddy can be seen doing dumbbell exercises and also back workout. Freddy believes in never giving up and sweating it out hard in the gym. Isn’t he looking hot?

For improving the appearance of delts and to make them stronger, Freddy opts for deltoid workouts. If you also want to acquire strong shoulders like Freddy? Just go for the kill! Try our hand at it.

In the below Instagram post, Freddy can be seen doing free-hand workouts. Look at the way he has balanced himself. Isn’t he amazing! This post of him will surely motivate you to exercise right away!

Freddy who is very much disciplined when it comes to his exercise routine also opts for skipping to keep himself in top shape. The powerhouse of talent always manages to keep up with his fitness routine.

We can safely say that fitness is life for Freddy! Take a look at his washboard abs and don’t afford to miss this muscular body!

Image Source: Instagram/ @freddy_daruwala