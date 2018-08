Due to the increase in a number of rabies cases in different parts of the country. Kendriya Vidyalayas are set to introduce lessons on dog behaviour, post-bite care and rabies prevention in schools across the country. Now the student can learn about rabies prevention and dog bites in school. This is how they can stay safe and protected from the dangerous effects of rabies.

According to the PTI reports, rabies posed a significant threat to children, thus students of Kendriya Vidyalayas will receive first-hand safety knowledge on dog bites and rabies prevention, KVS official said.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will run the programme in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation to impart education on the subject in its over 1,100 schools in the country.

A KVS official said, ” The decision has been taken following a series of instances of dog bite and rabies cases in different parts of the country. The education programme will be supported by FIAPO’s education material and efforts of local animal protection groups and individuals.”

There is an increased risk of rabies and dog bites among school-aged children due to their cognitively immature tendency toward low perceived vulnerability to bites.

In the education programme, students will have its first-hand experience with basic dog behaviour, post-bite care and rabies prevention. An official also said that the programme will help increase safety knowledge and appraisal on children’s injury-risk behaviour.

Image Source: Shutterstock