You don’t have to tell a smoker that smoking is injurious to health, they know it. This is why they try, try really hard to quit. But every time they make up their mind to quit they fail, fail miserably. Ask any quitter and you will know how difficult it is to kick the butt. Before they can actually say no to tobacco they might have made several attempts putting their self-control and willpower to test, failing awfully, until a day comes when the mind finally rules and overshadows the urge to reach for a smoke. A quitter has to go through a lot to finally be able to say – I quit. So, we spoke Dr Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Hospital, Chembur to know why it is so difficult for a smoker to quit despite knowing the consequences and risks.

‘As a smoker, one gets used to having a certain level of nicotine in the body. One can control that level by increasing or decreasing his nicotine intake and deeply inhaling the smoke. The level also depends on the kind of tobacco one uses. So, when one quits, cravings develop because the body still wants the nicotine. There is a miscommunication between the brain and the body. It takes time to break free from nicotine addiction (which makes certain pathways in the brain when you smoke). So, even after taking the decision of quitting when you see people smoking or are around other triggers, the nicotine cravings can get the better of you. These cravings are real. They are not just in your imagination. Sometimes the urges are so strong that you fail to stick to your decision and light up your urge,’ says Dr Kate.

Some factors that trigger the urge includes:

Peer pressure A heavy meal, after which a smoker smokes to feel light or relieved. Stress is the major cause. Most smokers are known to light up a cigarette after quitting controlling stress. Many people have a habit of smoking before heading to washrooms. A routine can help to avoid nicotine after they conquer the struggles of the initial days.

Here Dr Kate gives some tips on how to quit smoking