He tells us with a sense of pride and honour that the many times he represented the country at an international tournament the men in blue happened to clinch gold – South Asian games 2016, Kabaddi World Cup 2016, Kabaddi National 2016, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2017 and the recent Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 — indeed moments to rejoice. But his words aren’t egotistical or with any kind of airs. Instead, his humble voice reflects gratitude and humility. If you have been following kabaddi closely then the name Deepak Niwas Hooda is not new to you. Known for his unmatched histrionics, a game changer he was auctioned for a whopping 1.15 crores for Jaipur Pink Panthers for Prokabaddi League Season 6.

We caught up with him a few days back, where, in a candid chat he took us down the memory lane speaking about his early days of struggle and the journey it has been till now.

Here is an excerpt

Your early days were full of struggles and personal losses. Tell us what kept you motivated to play your game during those trying times?

Believe it or not, I took up kabaddi just to secure a government job for myself and support my family financially. I lost my mother at a very early age and my father’s health kept on deteriorating since then. When I was in 11 grade my father was almost bedridden. My elder sister used to stay with us with her two kids due to some family problems. I decided to play kabaddi because I figured out that if I proved myself in the game I could secure a job in any of the government organisations like railways, armed forces, ONGC, Bharat petroleum etc. I was ready to do the hard work but couldn’t wait for years to complete a formal education and then get a job.

But little did I know at that time that this game will turn into a passion like no other. That one day I will eat, drink, sleep and dream kabaddi. That one day I will represent my country at the national and international level. Little did I know that one day kabaddi will change my whole life for the better.

Were you as fit as you are now when you started?

Not at all. I was at a staggering 90 kg when I started to play kabaddi. People used to tease me calling me ‘motu,’ including my family members. But I was adamant that I would play. So I decided to take up fitness seriously. Back in those days, a gym was a luxury and I didn’t have such amenities in my village. So I started running. There were days when I ran 30 km at a stretch without a break. Since then running has become a very integral part of my fitness training. I used to skip, do sit-ups and sprint. Even when I was at home I used to run up and down the stairs, at least 40 to 50 times a day — sun, rain, wind — notwithstanding and that is how I lost all the extra weight to become agile and flexible at my game.

Then to develop the skills required to play a contact sport like kabaddi I had to practice really hard. I woke up every day at 3 am to practice. I used to come back at 7.30 am and go to teach at a primary school, a job I took up to help my family financially. I would come back and work in the fields and then head for practice again. I used to come back for dinner and go to practice at night. There have been nights when I barely slept for a few hours between my night and morning practice sessions. This had been my routine for a good couple of years. I thought I started off late so I needed to work doubly hard to get there. And as they say, hard work always pays. It feels great when people call me Mr Fittest among other players.

You might be strict with your diet too?

The one thing that I take pride in is that I am very particular about my diet. I never go off track with my diet. I am a vegetarian and I stick to the staple dal-roti-sabzi combo and avoid white rice.

Wait, you mean to say you got that chiseled physique by following a vegetarian diet?

Yes, it is a myth that you need to eat animal protein to beef up and gain strength. It is not about what you eat but how you plan your diet that makes all the difference. I eat a lot of raw paneer in the morning along with good amounts of fruits. I drink almond milk, which to make is a tedious and tiring process but it is an excellent post recovery drink. It increases stamina too. Apart from that, I munch on dried fruits a lot. Don’t believe what people say vegetarians can have a great bod too.

Kabaddi as a game calls for physical stamina and mental agility too. So how do you prepare to stay focussed in your game?

We train our mind to be calm, composed and focused. Yoga, meditation and Pranayam help us to concentrate and stay focused on the mat. Personally, my morning prayers help me to soothe my soul and take on challenges head on whether on the mat or otherwise.

Does being an all-rounder require you to up your fitness level as compared to others?

Not fitness but I have to spend time perfecting my skills. There are specific skills sets for a raider and that of a defender but when you are an all-rounder you have to be a pro in both. So it goes without saying that an all-rounder has to sweat it out more at the mat during practice sessions.

What is the most challenging part of being an all-rounder?

Being an all-rounder means being focused on your game all the 40-50 minutes while you play. A raider goes to raid comes back and gets a breather while the defenders prepare for the attack, a defender can take it easy when the raider is on the other side of the mat. But for an all-rounder there is no such luxury, he has to go for a raid try to score points come back and prepare for defense. While all players have to be focused in the game all the time, being an all-rounded becomes a bit challenging.

How do you keep cool during the pressure situation like do or die raids?

I see these situations like opportunities presented to me to prove my mettle on the mat and I try to cease every moment given to me. It is better to give your 100 percent at these times rather than lose without doing much.

How do you relax after a tiring match?

I usually watch movies or go shopping. Other than that I like spending time with my family.

Do you get into any kind of self-talk after you lose a match?

I find it difficult to sleep that night when I lose a match. I brood over it for too long and it takes time for me to come to terms. But then, in the end, you have to let go of the past and look ahead.

Tell us what was your feeling during the auctions when you crossed the one crore mark?

To be honest, my heart was beating faster than ever while the auctions were going on. It was a great feeling. However, this also means more responsibility and more hard work. I would make sure I give my best to my new team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

How do you stay grounded?

I believe one should be that way. I tell myself two things – one should never forget one’s roots and disrespect the love that comes your way. It doesn’t take too much to be grounded. I am happy to be this way.

