Probiotics are generally regarded as the ‘good’ bacteria that do wonders to your digestive health. They’re taken by millions across the world to boost their gut health, whether in the form of Greek yogurt, buttermilk, kimchi or any other sources. And there have been many studies in the past which have talked about the health benefits that probiotics have. But all seems to be gone as a new research has come up to disregard the ‘healthy’ probiotics.

In a study done at the Weizmann Institute of Science, the researchers made a probiotic cocktail of their own by mixing 11 common good bacteria including strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. The mixture was given to 25 healthy individuals for a month. The participants were then sedated, and samples were collected from the small and large intestines of the volunteers.

Another small study was conducted by the same scientists to analyse the effects of taking probiotics after finishing a course of antibiotics.

In the first study, the researchers found that in half of the volunteers, the good bacteria went in the mouth and came straight out from the other end without providing any benefits as such. In the remaining half, the microorganisms remained briefly but were crowded out by the existing microbes. In the second study, the researchers noted that there was a delay in healthy bacteria re-establishing themselves after probiotics were introduced after the dose of antibiotics.

Published in the journal Cell, the researchers said that everyone cannot benefit from consuming probiotics because everyone responds to them in a different manner. While some people can hold the probiotics in their gut, others’ bodies allows them to pass through unattended.

While they established that the benefits vary from person to person, they also said that the probiotics need to be tailored according to the needs of the individual.