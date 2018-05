LG Anil Baijal unveiled Northern India’s first and largest private single specialty eye hospital, Centre for Sight eye institute at Dwarka. Dignitaries present on the occasion were Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of State {independent charge} of Housing and Urban affairs) with Anshu Prakash (Chief Secretary, Delhi) as Guest of Honour.

Many luminaries from various fields adorned the occasion.

The institute is Northern India’s first ever of its kind super speciality eye care hospital, a one stop solution for eye-related diseases and problems, amongst the largest in Northern India.

The Hospital with majestic six floors is spread over an area of 90,000 sq ft with more than 20 consultation chambers, 17 examination chambers and nine state of the art and technologically advanced modular operation theatres is North India’s largest and first of its kind eye hospital. Moreover the eye casualty is available 24X7. All super specialty eye care, including retina, cataract, refractive surgery cornea, pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology, ophthalmic plastic services, eye cancer care will be treatable under one roof.

“Dearth of ophthalmologist in the country prevents even treatable eye problems to cause blindness. With only one ophthalmologist available for 90,000 people, more than 15 million blind population and over 200 million needy with some sort of eye care are in a dire need of trained paramedics and ophthalmic assistance. We need to contribute to strengthening of healthcare systems of the country by developing, training and nurturing capable individuals. We at Centre For Sight Eye Institute Dwarka, are committed to doing so. In the same league, we aim at bringing forth trained ophthalmic assistants, technicians, optometrists and eye care specialists in times to come.” said Padma Shri Dr. Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of eye hospitals.

The group known for being pioneers in introducing the cutting edge technology available worldwide to the country shall be housing all the advanced equipments of eye care in the Institute along with a dedicated research wing.

“CFS Foundation wing at the CFS Dwarka eye institute is a specially constructed dedicated separate wing for the economically weaker section where in without compromising on the quality of equipments or services, all consultations surgeries and procedures will be done at subsidised Cost. CFS group already does regular outreach activities in form of mobile van camps, adoption of surrounding villages, cataract surgeries at subsidised cost, finally with The CFS Eye Institute, we have now got a dedicated space to hand hold this section of society better. Well equipped mobile van eye clinics also makes regular visits to nearby villages to provide free eye care services to the masses.” said Dr. Alka Sachdev, CEO, Centre For Sight Group of Hospitals.

“Centre For Sight Eye Institute located at Sector 9, Dwarka aims to cater to not only Delhi-NCR but entire North India and beyond. With the aim of giving back to the society, the Centre for Sight group of hospitals has already been doing outreach activities in form of mobile van eye clinics, adoption of villages in and around Delhi, eye camps and outreach eye surgeries and believes in bringing the best of technology within the reach of each bracket of society at subsidised cost,” added Dr. Sachdev.

Baijal advised the doctors to restore the mutual feeling of trust between patients and doctors. He said, “Since you are scaling up, please keep in mind the relationship with patients.”

Dr. Puri quoted the famous quotes of Helen Keller, saying the only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision. He suggested introduction of tourism eye care for people from foreign countries that had expensive medical treatment back home.

The premier eye chain has so far introduced technologies invented elsewhere, be it phacoemulsification, blade-free cataract surgery, laser surgery for spectacle removal, or implantable contact lenses to name a few. With the best brains of ophthalmology working together in a dedicated research wing, the institute hopes to bring Made in India – treatments and technologies that shall further bring down the cost of eye care and make it within the reach of one and all.

Centre for Sight group of eye hospitals with a country wide presence of 47 well equipped eye centres thus adds another feather to its cap with the opening of this Institute and is slated to become the lodestone of eye care, research and development in private sector across Northern India. With a rich experience of treating more than 50 lakh patients so far Centre for sight group with its new found eye institute, Dwarka is sure to spread the light of equitable, sustainable and affordable sight care to all. (NewsVoir)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.