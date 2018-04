Summer is here, which means high temperature, long and tiring days. The summer heat causes our skin to react in different ways. The powerful rays of the sun can harm our skin. We need to understand our skin’s behaviour when it is exposed to the scorching summer heat. The heat in summer season can cause sunburn, suntan, itchiness, irritation, rashes and more. One common skin problem, which occurs during the summer season is prickly heat. Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda says, “This problem occurs when sweat is not able to escape from our body and it forms tiny bumps on our face, chest, neck and arms, which gives an itchy sensation. The reason of this problem is poor hygiene. So, the best solution to this problem is to bathe twice a day.”

Here are some quick and easy ayurvedic remedies to heal prickly heat:

– Aloe vera and cucumber are cooling in nature. Make a paste of aloe vera and cucumber and apply it on the skin to soothe the itchy skin. Leave it for on for 20 minutes and wash off with plain water.

– Margosa (Neem) leaf paste can also be used to manage prickly heat. Neem leaves have a medicinal property of curing skin itchiness and inflammation. Make a paste of neem leaves and apply it on the affected area. Let it dry naturally and wash off with tap water.

– Sandalwood and rosewater are another option to cure prickly heat as they are cooling in nature and have antiseptic qualities. Sandalwood has a very pleasant smell which can deal with bad odour. A paste of sandalwood and rosewater will soothe the skin irritation.

Image source: Shutterstock