If you are pregnant, some days you will feel good physically and emotionally whereas, the other days you may end up feeling low. Many women feel fatigue and experience morning sickness and back pain. Along with that sinus infection can take a toll on your body too.

An infection in the lining of one of the four nasal cavities can lead to sinusitis. It can also cause inflammation and a nasal obstruction hampering the proper drainage of mucus. You may exhibit symptoms like a sore throat, fever, coughing stuffy nose and an excruciating pain around your cheeks and eyes if you have sinus infection during pregnancy. The causes of sinusitis can be bacteria, virus and fungus. Thus, it can affect your quality of life. And to top it all, if you are pregnant and suffering from sinus infection we will have to take extra precautions. Your doctor will prescribe you certain medications, cough suppressants and decongestants. Also, follow these home remedies to get rid of sinus infection during pregnancy.

To stay hydrated and fight infections it is necessary to up your water intake. Just fuel yourself up with liquids.

You can also use a humidifier at night which will help you to clear your nasal passages.

You can also lean over a vessel of boiling water and place a towel over your head and take a steam.

You can also opt for using nasal strips after consulting your specialist.

If you want to make your breathing process easy then just elevate your head with a couple of pillows while lying down.

See to it that you sleep well which will help your body to recover and fight infections.

You can also opt for salt water gargle.

During pregnancy, you might tend to lose your appetite and feel pukish. So, just see to it that you have small and frequent meals and include all the essential nutrients in your diet.

