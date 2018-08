Pregnancy has often been romanticized as a beautiful phase in a woman’s life. It is often portrayed as the one where a woman is pampered and cared for, however, very few people know that there are multiple things that actually come along with this seemingly-rosy phase of pregnancy. Third breast, mood swings and extreme morning sickness are a few of them. These mood swings are caused due to a variety of factors like rapidly changing hormones, physical discomforts of pregnancy, anxiety due to pregnancy and so on. These mood swings are often so extreme that you might burst into laughter at one go while crying in the other.

All of this is very natural, so chill and embrace the phase. However, they can be very disturbing for both you and your loved ones. Here are 3 ways to cope with them:

Sleep: Sleeping is the most important thing at the moment. You cannot compromise on your sleep for any reason. The bulging belly, excess weight, fatigue, increased fetal movements, frequent trips to the loo, etc. do not let you sleep for hours at a stretch in a comfortable position. However, you must sleep for at least 8-10 hours every day. Here are 3 ways to achieve that

Go to sleep an hour earlier than your usual time and wake up an hour late. Ensure that you have employed enough help to get through your daily chores. You are pregnant, and you deserve to sleep well.

Take power naps during afternoons. If you are at home, don’t miss this luxury. If you are at work, talk to your employers if a 15-minute power nap is permissible- trust us, many companies allow this.

During weekends catch up on sleep deficits. Probably sleep for two hours extra if you need to help your body recharge and rejuvenate.

2) Talk to your spouse: Those incessant rantings could be really stressful for your partner. And sure enough, he is equally nervous about what is going to happen next. So to cut down on further stress, speak out your anxiety. Get him involved in what you are feeling.

3) Meet other expectant moms: Connect with women who are also pregnant. This will help you to cope with your fears about the future. It is also a great idea to go out shopping with your friends and expectant mothers so that you would no longer feel the need to pay heed to others who call you fat and ugly.

Make sure you live every moment of this phase to the fullest.

Image Source: Shutterstock