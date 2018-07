Are you a new-mom with Type-1 diabetes? Then your child may be at a higher risk of being overweight, a study published in journal Diabetologia has found. “Our study shows that children of mothers with Type-1 diabetes are not only at significantly higher risk of having the condition itself but are also at greater risk of being overweight and developing insulin resistance,” said one of the researchers Anette-Gabriele Ziegler from Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen – German Research Center for Environmental Health, Munich-Neuherberg.

“Moreover, there were also sporadic indications from previous studies that children of mothers with Type-1 diabetes are also at increased risk of having metabolic syndrome, as the intermittent high blood glucose levels in the uterus appear to have long-term effects on the child’s metabolism and body weight,” explained Andreas Beyerlein from Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.

What is type-1 diabetes?



“Type 1 diabetes is a condition that is mainly seen in children (also called juvenile diabetes). It occurs due to the self-destruction of insulin-producing cells of the pancreas called beta cells. This means, the body’s immune system generates antibodies against the beta cells and destroys them,” explains Dr Pradeep Gadge, diabetologist, Mumbai.

As the body is unable to produce insulin, it struggles with increased glucose levels in the blood and urine. Type 1 diabetes happens to a person whose immune system turns against the body by killing the insulin creating pancreatic cells.

3 easy ways to manage type-1 diabetes during pregnancy:



1) Start your day with a heavy breakfast: The first thing that you should take care of, is eating well and eating right. Kickstart your day with a heavy breakfast. Do not starve or skip your meals if you suffer from type-1 diabetes.

Since you are on an insulin dosage, include good carbs in your meals. Include foods from each group such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains etc.

2) Walk your way to fitness: Doctors often advise good amount of walking for pregnant women. If you do suffer from type-1 diabetes, include walking in your schedule. Staying active is the key to manage type-1 diabetes.

3) Regular tests: According to a study named, ‘Management of Type 1 Diabetes in Pregnancy,’ published in the journal ‘Current Diabetes Reports‘ frequent tests during pregnancy among diabetic women is a must. “Frequent eye exams during pregnancy are essential due to the risk of progression of retinopathy during pregnancy,” it stated.

Furthermore, maintaining a track of blood sugar levels during pregnancy will go a long way.

(with inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock