It is not only the mothers who suffer from postpartum depression, dads go through the same too. While we seldom speak about the mother’s ordeal it is only obvious that nobody gives a thought about how fathers cope with this kind of depression. Most dads don’t even realise that they are suffering from postpartum depression. But know that depression can strike dads at any time, during pregnancy or months after their child’s birth. The most common symptoms of postpartum depression in dads are depressed mood, loss of interest in activities, fatigue, changes in sleep, changes in appetite or weight, difficulty concentrating or making decisions, feelings of guilt or worthlessness and thoughts of death or suicide, yes it can be that severe. Like mothers, even dads might need counselling and expert help to overcome PPD but before things get out of control here are few tips for first-time dads:

Stop the blame game: If you are feeling irritable, restless and fatigued, don’t blame your woman or the baby for the same. Remember, your partner is going through worse. So, be calm, easier said than done, right? Okay, starting counting from one to ten to calm your nerves before you react to a situation. This will help you to divert the anger and frustration without venting it out on your wife.

Work on your sleep schedule: Many studies say that with mothers who miss out on sleep after the baby arrives suffer badly from PPD the same could be true for the dads too. So, work on a sleep schedule. If your baby is keeping both of you awake at night which is affecting your moods that take turns to sleep at night. So, when one partner is asleep the other can take care of the baby and vice versa. Adequate sleep can help to stabilise mood and provide you with enough energy as a parent to get on with baby duties.

Get support: Did you hear the saying that it takes a village to raise a child, well it is true. If you are feeling overwhelmed get help from your immediate family members – mother, siblings or even friends. Being parents could be lonely and push you into isolation so get out of the shell and help yourself.

Read up on parenting and fatherhood: No you don’t know it all, none of us does. So read up on tips to become a better father and try to follow on them. Sometimes these tips are really helpful and can help alleviate your moods.

Talk to your partner: Sometimes after becoming new parents, the partners forget to connect with each other. This could be one reason for PPD too. Most fathers try to distance themselves away from their partners as they are confused about what they need to do to help the mother. This, in turn, makes them feel guilty and the depression worse. So, instead talk to your partner and let her vent her anxiety out once you are able to help her deal with her stressors this will boost confidence in you that you can take on the challenges of being a father and a caring husband, helping you to cope with the stressors better.

