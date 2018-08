Santoshi Kumawat, 54 years old, was admitted at a private hospital in Ghatkopar, where she underwent a Hysterectomy on July 5th 2018. Two days post the procedure, Santoshi started experiencing shortness of breath, while her blood pressure and oxygen levels dropped considerably. Doctors at the private hospital reached out to the emergency department helpline at Fortis Hospital Mulund, post which the emergency response team rushed to the hospital and transported Santoshi to the Emergency Department of this healthcare giant, in an advanced life support ambulance.

The patient was brought in a very critical state; her blood pressure and oxygen levels could not be recorded.With the commencement of the emergency management, Santoshi was immediately incubated and a CT Pulmonary Angiogram (CTPA) was conducted as doctors suspected her to have had massive pulmonary embolism. Post evaluation it was confirmed that she was indeed suffering from a massive bilateral pulmonary embolism (where both arteries in the lungs get blocked due to a blood clot).

More troubles ahead

While emergency treatment was being provided, the patient experienced cardiac arrest; cardiopulmonary resuscitation(CPR)was immediately performed; while CPR was ongoing, thrombolysis was done to dissolve the clot. Emergency care was provided by team of doctors and nurses, led by Dr Sandeep Gore, Consultant and HOD-Emergency Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The patient was successfully revived and her blood pressure and oxygen levels improved post which, the patient stabilized and was subsequently shifted to the ICU, and after few days to the ward for further care.

Speaking about the case, Dr Sandeep Gore, Consultant and HOD-Emergency Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mulund said, “In cases such as this, Cardiac Arrest is caused because of Pulmonary Embolism, here the mortality rates stand at a staggering 95%. With right diagnosis interventions,(administration of thromolysis with ongoing CPR, we were able to save the patient. The patient has had a speedy recovery, and has been discharged. She has been advised to follow up in the next few weeks”.

Talking about the treatment, Mr. Chandu Kumawat, son of the patient said, “We had lost hope, thinking that it won’t be possible to get our mother back to life. It is nothing short of a miracle for us to see our mother, this became possible due to the aid received at the hospital. We are forever indebted to the doctors and nurses. Mother is recovering well and has been advised to continue with regular exercise”