There is an interesting study that says that men could experience postcoital dysphoria (PCD) (feeling the blues right after having sex) just like women. PCD that results in feelings of sadness or irritability following sex, states a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy.

Women and PCD

Post-sex blues or PCD can be explained as a condition which includes a sense of melancholy or depression, anxiety, agitation, or aggression right after a sexual intercourse. In a study done in 2015 that was published in journal Sexual Medicine, it was found that among 230 females, about 46 percent respondents reported experiencing PCD symptoms at least once in their lifetime. Until now the condition was studied only in women.

“The recent study breaks down the results of an international anonymous online survey of 1,208 men from Australia, the USA, the UK, Russia, New Zealand, Germany and elsewhere,” said one of the researchers Joel Maczkowiack from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia.

The results of the study found that about 40 per cent of the participants reported experiencing PCD in their lifetime. According to the study, up to 4 per cent suffered from PCD on a regular basis.

Maczkowiack added that some of the comments from men who participated and who had experienced sadness following sex included: “I don’t want to be touched and want to be left alone” to “I feel unsatisfied, annoyed and very fidgety. All I really want is to leave and distract myself from everything I participated in”. “Another described feeling ’emotionless and empty’ in contrast to the men who experienced the post-coital experience positively.

