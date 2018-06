The #HumFitTohIndiaFIt became an instant hit with the nation. The fitness challenge that took the internet by a storm. On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Modi accepted and fulfilled the #FitnessChallenge by uploading a video of his morning exercise regime! Here’s what the PM does to keep himself fit:

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

PM Modi is known to promote fitness. Yoga has been his greatest fitness secret- he has revealed a lot of times. In this video the PM is seen performing breathing exercises, brisk walking, balancing and stretching. He is also seen walking in a track that is inspired by 5 elements of nature- Prithvi (Earth), Vayu (wind), Jal (water), Aakash (sky) and Agni (fire).

The challenge was started on Twitter by Olympian and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. In his challenge he nominated challenged cricketer Virat Kohli, badminton player Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan. As a reply, Virat Kohli invited PM Modi to take up the challenge.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Image Source: Twitter -@narendramodi177