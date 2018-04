If you are someone who believes in the active fitness of both yourself and mother earth, you might want to read this till the end. Introducing to you plogging: A new fitness trend that includes jogging while collecting the pieces of litter you find on the way. This is indeed a great initiative and kills two birds, pollution and obesity with the same stone. Land/soil pollution in India is beyond imagination and while people are becoming aware of the air pollution recently, land or soil pollution is highly ignored. On the other hand, very few people in India take their fitness seriously and our country as a whole is dealing with obesity and other obesity-related diseases. Plogging will surely help India grow fitter and cleaner. It will help you reach your weight loss goals, make you look better while cleaning your surroundings.

Plogging background:

The trend of picking up litter while jogging-plogging started in Sweden and the term ‘plogging’ is a portmanteau of ‘jogging’ and “plocka upp,” which is a Swedish word for picking up. This Swedish environment-friendly fitness trend became extremely popular on Instagram in no time and for all the good reason.

In India, there are cities like Mumbai that choke up during the rainy season because of the abundance of waste, especially plastic. Plogging will surely help the current situation big time. And not only while jogging but even otherwise let’s pledge to not ignore litter around us and do as much as possible from our end to help the cause.

