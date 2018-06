It is not everyday that we experience acts of bravely and dedicated individuals in their respective positions, but on Wednesday a pilot who was flying mid-air experienced a cardiac arrest yet, fulfilled his duty of safe landing. Captain Silvio Diaz Acosta (63) was flying from Imphal to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata while he suffered intense chest pain, while mid-air.

Despite the massive cardiac arrest, the pilot maintained his calm and landed safely. The flight was full of passengers and everyone was alighted safely. After the landing, the Captain was brought to Charnock hospital in Kolkata and treated for his state. Dr Satrajit Samanta, Cardiologist who treated Captain Acosta lays down what you should do in case of such an emergency.

‘There is no such way to sense a heart attack way ahead. But periodic medical check-ups are crucial as advised by your doctor. Do not ignore any kind of chest pain, chest tightness fatigue as they can be a fire runner of a heart attack,’ said Dr Samanta.

‘Cardiac Arrest is a sudden, unexpected loss of Heart function which results in stoppage of breathing and loss of consciousness; it is an electrical problem. It differs from Heart attack. Heart attack is one of the most common causes of sudden cardiac deaths,’ explained Dr Hasmukh Rawat, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. A Heart Attack is a “circulation” problem and results when one of the artery is blocked. Heart attacks increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

What should one immediately do if it occurs ?

‘Immediately attain hospital emergency and do an E.C.G. Do not take medicines like Sorbitrate on your own as they can cause more harm than good. Now a days there are many treatment options,’ added Dr Samanta.

Primary angioplasty is the treatment of choice if patients come on time. Primary angioplasty with an insertion of a stent in time can avert many complications.

According to Dr Samanta, here’s how you can prevent a cardiac arrest:



• control of diabetes

• blood pressure

• alcohol and smoking cessation

• avoidance of high calorie high fat diet

• fast foods,

• deep fried foods

• regular exercise is necessary

‘Life style modification is mandatory. Regular 40 minutes walking and aerobic exercise is very important. Avoid diet with high unsaturated fat,’ added Dr Samanta.

Dr Rawat, says that there are various risk factors involving heart attack. Risk factors for Heart Attack include:

Hypertension,

Cholesterol,

Smoking,

Diabetes,

Obesity

Bad lifestyle

Stress. ‘For non-heart attack causes, it could be pre- existing symptoms and disease which has been ignored,’ he added.

