People suffering from psoriasis often find it difficult to form new relationships and maintain existing ones, due to lack of self-confidence and embarrassment. They constantly worry about the acceptance of their skin condition by their significant others. As per a global ‘Clear About Psoriasis’ Survey, 43 percent of psoriasis patients have faced trouble in relationships, owing to the skin disease. Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition which causes patches of raised, red, scaly skin that are usually painful and itchy.

Living with psoriasis can be difficult at times, both physically and emotionally. It can have a serious impact on relationships of all kinds, including family, friends, and romantic partners. Of the patients that admitted to the impact of psoriasis on their relationships, a staggering 50 percent avoided having intimate relationships and 33 percent felt that they were inadequate as a spouse or partner.

According to Dr Soma Sarkar, Dermatologist and Medical Director, Skin Inn Clinic, Mumbai, ‘Many patients feel that psoriasis gets in the way of their relationships eventually impacting their self-esteem and confidence. Patients with untreated psoriasis tend to become reclusive. It is important to understand that psoriasis is not contagious but lack of knowledge makes it common for patients to shy away from social events and interactions. This further leads to social isolation. Knowledge about psoriasis will go a long way to create public empathy.’

Data from the survey also highlights the lack of empathy towards psoriasis patients, with 15 percent patients saying that their partner ended a relationship with them because of psoriasis.1

The study also revealed that 84 percent people suffering from moderate-to-severe psoriasis face discrimination and humiliation. The first step to reducing the impact of psoriasis on relationships is, by working towards managing the condition and discussing it openly.

This involves working with a dermatologist and adhering to the recommended treatment regimen, leading a healthy lifestyle, identifying and avoiding psoriasis triggers that lead to flare-ups.

Here are other findings from the survey:

43% of total sample feels psoriasis has affected their relationships and out of these:

15% have had a partner end a relationship with them because of psoriasis skin

33% feel inadequate as a spouse or partner

50% avoid having intimate relationships

27% cannot bear the thought of someone touching their skin

