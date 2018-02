People from Patiala and nearby regions flocked to a free screening camp organized by Columbia Asia Hospital in high numbers on 8th and 9th of this month for medical consultation, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders.

The camp was organized not only to treat patients but also to spread awareness and educate people about these disorders.

Doctors provided free medical consultation from morning 9 AM to 1:30 AM on over 15 neurological disorders, including stroke, brain hemorrhage, epilepsy, migraine, vertigo, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, neurotoxic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and many others

“People have come in good numbers. Doctors have provided free consultation to 105people in the past two days. Neurological disorders are associated with social stigma and it is difficult for people to come out in open and go for medical consultation. Therefore, it felt all the more good to see people coming out of their closets and discuss their problems” said Dr. Satwant Sachdeva, Consultant Neurologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Patiala.

Around 3 crore people in India suffer from neurological disorders, with an approximate prevalence of 2400 people per lakh population. Although there seems to be lack of data on a number of neurological disorders in Patiala, but an independent study published in 2015 for epilepsy, reported prevalence of over 7 persons per 1000 people, while it showed a crude incidence rate of around 60 per lakh population. In the given scenario, people need to be more aware of various neurological disorders prevalent so that they can go for the proper treatment and help those who are suffering from these diseases.

“We organized this camp to provide space and encourage people to come forward with their issues and get treated. In the camp, people not only availed free medical consultation but they also availed heavy discounts for various diagnostic and lab tests. For EEG, EMG, and NCS tests, the hospital provided discountof up to 50%, while other lab tests had a discount of 30%. We would continue to put in extra efforts for spreading awareness and educating people about neurological diseases and encourage them to go to trained medical practitioners and doctors for diagnosis so that the patients can be guided correctly. “said Dr. Satwant Sachdeva

Theignorance about neurological diseases is high across various strata of society, irrespective of socioeconomic background. However, ignorance is higher in sections with poor or no education or literacy. Because of belief on traditional practices, sometimes people tend to consult and depend upon quacks and astrologers than visiting healthcare facilities. Such camps definitely seem to play an important role in guiding people to right places for medical care.

