Recently a video of a tea vendor went viral wherein the vendor is seen mixing water from a train’s toilet in coffee/tea he was to sell to the passengers. The video shows the person leave the toilet of a train with his coffee/tea cans and having a conversation with someone. Later it was confirmed that the video was from a train of the South Central Railway(SCR) and that the incident took place in December 2017 in the Charminar Express, Secunderabad(Telangana) station.

However, a statement soon followed by Commercial Department of the South Central Railways that said: “However, the very fact that the Tea/Coffee cans were seen brought out of the toilet, is in itself a wrong practice. Therefore, IRCTC is advised to levy a penalty of Rs. 1, 00, 000/- against the Train Side Vending Licensee, Shri P. Sivaprasad, as this contract is now with IRCTC,” said the statement.” Here’s the viral video:

Well… while this incident was highly disappointing and gross, let’s all admit that we have certainly seen some or the other such incidents happen whenever we’ve travelled by train. We aren’t unaware of the fact that time and again such unauthorised vendors have provided passengers with unhygienic food and beverages. Be it lizard and cockroaches in the food found in a sting operation at train’s pantry or unsealed water bottles sold on the trains. This is definitely not the first incident and neither the last one. Therefore the only solution lies in taking the matter into your own hands and saving yourself from the unhygienic food while travelling. Here are a few healthy eating tips you should follow while travelling by trains this summer:

1. DO NOT call for packed railway food from the pantry. Carry your own food as far as possible.

2. If you are going to be on the train for more than a day, it might be difficult to store home brought food. Then you might want to purchase seasonal fruits or dry fruits from the station instead of cooked food like dosa and biryani.

3. Beverages: Avoid tea and coffee from such hawkers as much as possible and if at all you feel like buying, as for their licenses or ids before you buy anything from them to check if they are authorised. The ones caught in the video were unauthorised hawkers.

4. Opt for packed lassis or cold coffees from a reputed brand instead of made ones.

5. You can carry a readymade coffee and tea kit that only requires hot water to be prepared.

6. Eat light. Travelling takes a toll on your body and the continuous movement can make your stomach feel bloated.

7. Carry dry snacks like khakhra, baked wafers and healthy biscuits etc that can last.

8. Drink enough water. Purchase only sealed bottles from the brands you trust.

9. Keep ORS with you especially during summers to save yourself dehydration.

10. Avoid deep fried food completely.

Image and video courtesy: YouTube/3 COLOUR FULL