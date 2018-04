There are so many types of new diets that have come up these days. While they might sound attractive and appealing to you, some might even claim quick healthy weight loss- we would always suggest to not start any diet without a proper nutritionist or dietician having your back. 5 common fad diets for weight loss and their side effects you should know. Recently, joining the list of many fad diets, a diet that has suddenly become very popular is the Pegan diet. This diet claims to be a crossbreed of the paleo and the vegan diet that are already very popular.

What is Pegan diet? It’s background

Pegan diet is basically the lovechild of the Paleo and the vegan diet. On a Pegan diet, you ought to follow a 75/25 rule. Which means that the 75 percent of diet should ideally consist of fruits and vegetables whereas the remaining 25 percent should contain protein and monounsaturated fats. The pegan diet is started by an MD doctor named Dr Mark Hyman in 2015. He has also launched a book called ‘Food: What the Heck Should I Eat?’.

What is Paleo and Vegan diet?

Vegan diet: People on a vegan diet strictly avoid animal-based products. Anything that comes from animals-even milk and other milk-based- doesn’t include in a Vegan diet. An absolute plant-based diet, veganism, however, is adopted by many people around the world not only in form of a diet but also for various other reasons(ethical, environmental, etc.)

Vegan diet – good or bad for health?

Paleo diet: Paleo diet ditches the progress made in the food industry and believes in eating like how cavemen used to eat when there was no progress made. Also known as the ‘cavemen diet’, paleo diet involves people consuming products that were available anciently from the era of the cavemen. One has to give up all kinds of processed food and eat fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds etc. The Paleo diet – 7 reasons why you should eat like a caveman Going on a Paleo Diet?? Here’s something you must read!

Should you go for the diet?

The best answer to this would be only if a professional nutritionist or dietician advises you to do so. Do not start any diet on your own without getting proper tests of your body done. Only after knowing what exactly your body needs, is when you may go on a diet.