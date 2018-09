Do you often miss your periods? Do you suffer from acne or facial hair? Do you find it difficult to conceive or have you put on a lot of weight? Beware! You might suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Here, we explain what it is.

A hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age is called PCOS. The ovaries can build up numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and cannot regularly release eggs. The exact cause of PCOS is not known. But, if a woman has PCOS, she, may exhibit the following symptoms – abnormal periods, she may pile up excess kilos, can suffer from breakout, she may suffer from hirsutism ( excessive hair on face), skin can become dark around the neck, breast and other parts of the body and will also experience fertility issues. But, medication and other lifestyle modifications like a well-balanced diet and exercise can help you to overcome your problem. Along with that, just go for these home remedies and you can thank us later!