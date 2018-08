This year the state has so far witnessed seven positive dengue cases. As per as the data available on the website of the State Health Society-Bihar, Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Vaishali have reported one case each and East Champaran district have reported two cases.

However, this year the state has also recorded 17 Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases so far. Five cases in Muzaffarpur, four in Sitamarhi, three in Patna and one each in Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Gaya, Sheohar and Nalanda districts.

Last year, the state has witnessed altogether 2,800 dengue positive cases.

State epidemiologist Dr Ragini Mishra reportedly said, “We are keeping a close watch on the situation. It has been observed that dengue and JE cases register a sharp increase by the last week of August. Like every year, we have issued certain guidelines for civil surgeons, government hospitals and district administrations to combat the spread of the three diseases.”

According to the Wire report, a new study led by a team of researchers and scientists of the National Brain Research Centre (NBRC) has identified proteins that facilitate entry of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) virus inside the brain cells. Japanese Encephalitis infection happens when viral attachment proteins interact with cellular membrane proteins of host cells.

However, the doctors of Bihar state said that Aedes mosquito is the main vector which is responsible for dengue and JE.

Dr Mishra also reportedly said, “Community participation is very important for preventing the spread of dengue and JE. Stagnant water is a breeding ground or mosquitoes. People should not allow water to accumulate in pots and other containers.”

Image Source: Shutterstock