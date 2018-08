HAIs are infections that patients get healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)while receiving treatment for medical or surgical conditions, and many HAIs are preventable. However, some healthcare providers (HCP) distance themselves from affected patients. HAIs also affect the patient’s physical health, relationships, etc.

According to the Hindustan Times report, researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University looking at 17 studies from five different countries and addressing five common types of HAIs conducted a meta-synthesis of qualitative research, focusing on patient experiences of both infection and colonization from bacteria that commonly cause HAIs. According to the ANI report, the findings appeared in the American Journal of Infection Control.

As per as the analysis, many patients described ‘feeling dirty and experienced an emotional response to their diagnosis. Even HAIs patients reported a fear of transmitting their infection to others.

Few patients reported receiving constructive information and feeling reassured about their condition, whereas on the other hand, few patients reported feeling dismissed by staff members.

The lead author of the study, Kay Currie reportedly explained “Having an HAI is a significant event in the patient’s care journey and subsequent life that is influenced by biology, society, and context. Understanding the patient experience can help HCP to interact and respond in a constructive way, providing more effective support during this challenging time in a patient’s healthcare experience.”

This qualitative review provides valuable insights on how healthcare professionals can more effectively interact with their patients to enhance recovery in all areas of their lives.

Image Source: Shutterstock