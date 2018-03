Read this in Hindi.

Part of the traditional fare of Parsis, patra ni machchi is a fish preparation where it is steamed in a banana leaf, making it quite healthy. The use of various herbs and spices not just add to the taste but to the health quotient as well. Here is the recipe. Here are the benefits of eating fish.

Ingredients:

Pomfret or ravas slices – 6

For the green chutney

Coconut (fresh, grated) – 1 cup

Green chilies – 10

Coriander leaves – 1 cup

Mint leaves – 1 cup

Ginger – 2” piece

Garlic cloves – 5

Cumin – 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Lime juice – 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Banana leaf (large) – 1

Ricebran oil – 1 tsp

Method:

Spread little oil on the smooth side of the banana leaf.

Cut into six pieces.

Coat the fish with the chutney and keep aside for 15 minutes.

Wrap each slice of fish in the banana leaf.

Steam for 10 minutes.

Or

Microwave for 10 minutes.

Or

Spread little oil on a non-stick pan.

Place fish wrapped in banana leafd in it.

Cover and cook for 5 minutes on either side.

