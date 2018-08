Is your kid crying because he/she wants a lollipop? Or is he/she refusing to eat food as he/she wants to eat those tempting chips? Yes! Your child may ask for candies, sugary drinks and so on and as parents you may give all these things as well. But, have you ever thought that it can be harmful for your child? Many parents tend to ignore their child’s oral health and fail to help them in maintaining a good oral hygiene. But, this, in turn, can lead to cavities, tooth decay and plaque formation. So, in order to maintain a good oral hygiene, parents should take their children to the dentist and seek advice about the oral hygiene their kids should follow.

These vital tips can help your child to keep tooth problems at bay

• Regular checkups and follow-ups: As soon as your child starts eating solid food, taking him/her to the dentist as regular checkups and follow-ups will eliminate the risk of various dental problems like gingivitis.

• Good dental habits: You will have to make your child understand the importance of brushing and flossing. Use fluoridated toothpaste and see to it that your child brushes his/her teeth twice, every day. Also, ask the specialist if you can help your child to floss his/her teeth.

• Don’t give your child a bottle filled with milk or juices while sleeping, due to which the sugary liquids can stick to your child’s teeth.

• Avoid giving juice: Most of the parents keep on giving their children different fruit juices which are loaded with sugar thinking that they are healthy. But, this can also cause tooth decay.

• Cultivate the habit of rinsing mouth immediately after eating food or sipping on drinks.

• Your child’s sweet medicine can cavity as well. So, maintain a good personal hygiene if your child is on medication.

