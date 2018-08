We’ve heard like parent, like child many a times, and children, too pick most of their skills, behaviour and habits from their parents. And to prove it scientifically, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health did a study on an association between mothers’ healthy lifestyle practices and the risk of obesity in their offspring.

The study concluded that teenagers whose mothers followed five healthy habits – eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, keeping a healthy body weight, drinking alcohol in moderation, and not smoking – were 75 per cent less likely to become obese when compared with children of mothers who did not follow any such habits. Furthermore, it was found that when both mother and child followed these habits, the risk of obesity was 82 per cent lower compared with mother and children who did not.

For this study, researchers analysed mothers’ lifestyle and the risk of obesity among their children who were between 9 and 18 years of age. Examining the data from 24,289 children who were born to 16,945 women, the researchers found that 1,282 of the children, that’s 5.3 per cent, developed obesity during an average five-year follow-up period. Maternal obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity were largely associated with obesity among those children.

While the biggest drop in the risk was seen among the mothers and children who followed healthy lifestyle habits, there was a noticeable impact on the risk of childhood obesity when healthy habits were assessed individually. Children of women who maintained a healthy body weight had a 56 per cent lower risk when compared with children of women who did not maintain a healthy weight. On the other hand, children whose mothers did not smoke had a 31 per cent lower risk of obesity compared with children of mothers who smoked.

As far as dietary patterns were concerned, the scientists found that it wasn’t associated with risk of obesity in children. The scientists concluded that it was possibly because of children’s diets being influenced by factors like school lunches and different food options available in their neighbourhoods.

Qi Sun, associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and senior author of the study said that their study demonstrated that an overall healthy lifestyle really outweighed any individual healthy lifestyle factors followed by mothers when it came to lower risk of obesity in their children.

Image source: Shutterstock