Stroke is known as pakshaghat in Ayurveda. This is a condition in which certain parts of the brain become dead when blood supply is cut off. A patient may get paralysis after a stroke. After treatment, patients need rehabilitation to regain key skills such as cognition, speech, mobility and body coordination. Certain skills are lost after a stroke because the brain assigns particular skills to a certain location. Amazingly, the human brain can reassign those old skills to new locations. This is known as neuroplasticity. How successfully a stroke patient relearns the skills varies from one person to another. “Ayurveda can help in the process of rehabilitation by enabling the brain and the nervous system to regain its functions through the process of rejuvenation. Ayurveda follows a holistic restorative process by re-establishing the harmony of the body, mind and soul. There are two aspects to the process of Ayurvedic rehabilitation. The first aspect is to strengthen the nerve cells and rejuvenate the nervous system, and the second aspect works on the root cause that led to the stroke. Unless the root cause is treated, rehabilitation will be a half-won battle,” explains Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurved.

According to Dr Chauhan, ayurvedic rehabilitation combines Rasayana herbs, Panchakarma detoxification therapies, and oral medication as well as medicated oil massages. As the process progresses, strength is restored in the muscles, motor and sensory functions. Post-stroke, patients also experience depression. Ayurveda can help treat depression as well. It is also important to do yoga to beat depression and stress.

Image source: Shutterstock