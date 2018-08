Today, getting inked is considered as a style statement. Many people love to try out body art which may look appealing but can cause serious health issues. Here, we tell you how getting a tattoo isn’t a wise idea.

You may be at a risk of getting allergy: The dyes like green, yellow, red and blue can cause allergic reactions and rashes. If you experience it just consult your dermatologist.

The dyes like green, yellow, red and blue can cause allergic reactions and rashes. If you experience it just consult your dermatologist. Skin infections: One may also get boils after getting inked. Just make sure that the ink which is being used is of a superior quality.

One may also get boils after getting inked. Just make sure that the ink which is being used is of a superior quality. Blood-borne diseases: You will be worried to know that your tattoo can put you at the risk of blood-borne diseases like hepatitis and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (a bacteria that can cause infection in the different parts of the body).

You will be worried to know that your tattoo can put you at the risk of blood-borne diseases like hepatitis and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) (a bacteria that can cause infection in the different parts of the body). It can interfere with your medical checkups: In case, you have to go for tests or scan, your tattoo may make it difficult for you as it can interfere with the quality of image during the scan.

Know how to take a good care of your tattoo

Keep the area clean: Don’t rub the area. Wash the area with plain water and soap and just pat dry.

Don’t rub the area. Wash the area with plain water and soap and just pat dry. Moisturize the area: It is very much essential. Do it 2-3 times a day.

It is very much essential. Do it 2-3 times a day. Avoid sun exposure: See to it that the area where you have got your tattoo is not exposed to the sun.

Wear appropriate clothing: Make sure that your tattoo doesn’t stick to your clothes.

Even if you wish to get inked just make sure that your tattoo artist uses good quality equipment, wears gloves, sterilize the needles and the other equipment and maintains a good hygiene as this can help you to keep the health issues at bay.

Image Source: Shutterstock