Ever heard of a test that can detect most of the cancers? Well, scientists have done exactly that with a blood test! Yes, you read that right! A new way to test blood that detects 95 per cent of cancers and it can change the way the disease is treated. Scientists from the University of Copenhagen have discovered a protein produced by deadly malaria parasites can bind to a molecule present on most cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer.

The scientists found that when 10 cancer cells were exposed to the protein in the lab, nine successfully bound to it. According to the study author Professor Ali Salanti from the University of Copenhagen, “Today, it’s difficult to determine which stage cancer is at. Our method has enabled us to detect cancer at stages one, two, three and four.”

The malaria-protein method detects liver and pancreatic cancers, with the latter having just a seven per cent five-year survival rate due to it being diagnosed too late more often than not.

“We catch the cancer cells in greater numbers than existing methods, which offers the opportunity to detect cancer earlier and thus improve outcome,” added Dr. Salanti.

The current cancer diagnosis methods detect signs on tumours, but, not all cancerous growths have these markers, such as liver, lung and bone. However, this new blood test can be used to detect those types of cancers well and has a broader use.

