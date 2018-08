Amidst various demands for dismissal of the current Goa government and the chaos about the BJP rank in the state alongside leadership issues, Goa Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Parrikar (62) has left for the United States from Mumbai on Thursday morning for his treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

“The Chief Minister left by a 1.30 a.m. flight. He is expected to be back in a week’s time,” sources close to Parrikar told IANS. Parrikar has been in the news for the past few months owing to his health. Parrikar was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February and was treated in a New York medical facility from March to June. On August 10, Parrikar had again left for the US for review of his treatment.

After which he returned to Goa. Since last week, however, Parrikar was admitted in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for his ‘review health check-up.’

Ever since his ailing health has been a matter of discussion, various cabinet members as well as the opposition party has been hellbent on dismissing the coalition government in Goa. The Congress in the state has appealed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha to dismiss the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state due to the severe health crisis that has hit the state cabinet.

Four out of the 12 cabinet ministers including Parrikar, have been suffering from serious ailments, which has forced them to abstain from discharging their official duty to full capacity. On Wednesday, there was confusion in the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as alliance partners, over facilitating an “alternative arrangement” in the absence of Parrikar.

While the Union Minister of the State for AYUSH and North Goa MP Shripad Naik reportedly told on Wednesday, that he would be meeting party chief Amit Shah along with the members of its state core committee to form an alternative arrangement, some members of the committee later said that there were no such plans on the anvil.

The Chief Minister’s Office was later forced to issue a statement saying Parrikar himself would be overseeing functioning of the coalition government from the US.

(with inputs from IANS)