The movie “Padman” was all over the internet for touching the sensitive topic of periods. And the leading actors have also left no stone unturned to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and use of sanitary napkins. It is known that menstrual hygiene is compromised in most parts of the country, especially the rural areas where women use ash, dried leaves, old cloths and sand during periods. So to spread about the periods and hygiene during menstruation, the team of PadMan has come up with a challenge — #PadManChallenge. The leading actor of the movie, Akshay Kumar took to social media to post this challenge. To be a part of this, all you have to do is pose with a sanitary napkin or pad in your hand and put it up on social media (Instagram or Twitter) with the hashtag PadMan Challenge (#PadManChallenge). Also challenge your friends to take up the challenge by tagging them.

Did you know 40 million girls in India miss school during periods? Read more about #GiveHer5 campaign.

Here’s how it all started:

Most of the celebs took up the challenge. Have a look at few of the pics and videos.

The video of Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao taking up the #PadManChallenge is going viral over the internet. Have a look:

Thank you @arjunk26.@RajkummarRao & I are just out here hanging out in a chemist’s shop holding a pad. Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. @PadManTheFilm #PadManChallenge.

I challenge @Oprah @MadhuriDixit & @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/5IPPyCozrU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 4, 2018

Alia Bhatt posted a pic of hers with a pad in her hand as she was working out in a gym.

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad 🙂 no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Here’s few more celebs who took the challenge

Aamir Khan

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Sophie Choudry‏

TheHealthSite.com challenges all its readers to take up #PadMan Challenge. “Periods” — no more a taboo topic. Here’s more on menstrual hygiene tips every girl and woman should know.

