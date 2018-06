Apollo Hospitals, reached a new milestone with over 1500 successful Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) procedures conducted on patients across the Apollo Hospitals Group. The 1500 patients treated at Apollo BMT units have come from all over India including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kozhikode, Gujarat, West Bengal as well as from foreign countries like Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Dubai, UAE, and Mauritius. Apollo Hospitals, Chennai was the first hospital to conduct India’s first cord blood transplant and unrelated transplant, and the 1500 BMT landmark carried out successfully across the group hospitals endorses the success of these high end procedures for both children and adults with survival rates comparable to western centres. Bone marrow transplantation saves the lives of patients with blood cancer and serious blood disorders like thalassemia major, aplastic anemia and primary immune deficiency.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “We are proud of the commitment and drive shown by our team in this life saving achievement. I am glad that our team has helped over 1500 patients from across India as well as abroad to celebrate life and win over life threatening conditions through a Bone Marrow Transplant. It is extremely important that people come forward for bone marrow donation and help save more lives.”

Dr Ramesh Nimmagadda, Director, Medical Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre said, “It is not just a milestone that our team has achieved here, but more than that it is an occasion to celebrate the courage, determination and spirit of the patients whose age ranges from 6 weeks to 68 years! Innovation, technology, teamwork and dedication at the hospital have enabled us to take the lead in BMT.”

Source: Press release

Image Source: Shutterstock