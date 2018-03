Oral cancer, including cancer of the mouth, lip and tongue is remarkably common in Asia. According to the Three Year Report of Population Based Cancer Registries, the incidence of mouth cancers in the country increased exponentially from 1.4 percent in 2009 to 7 percent in 2011. While consumption of alcohol, tobacco and betel quid in the rural as well as urban areas are putting the young and the old at risk, most people who contract it are found to be above 50 years of age, as per a report by Nitte University in Karnataka. Dr Kirti Chadha, Head of Oncology, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd sheds light on the latest diagnostic trends in oral cancer in India. Here are tips to keep oral cancer at bay.

Visual examination: There have been multiple techniques, ranging from simple to complex ones, introduced to diagnose oral cancers in the past. One such simple technique is a visual examination. It is one of the most common and cost-effective procedures, which involves using mouth mirrors and an adequate source of light to examine the inner tissues of the mouth and tongue. Such procedures are not as accurate as advanced ones like biopsies and simply indicate the existence of squamous cell carcinomas at early stages, without revealing intricacies about the stages and grades of cancer.

Vital Staining: It is another easy and inexpensive diagnostic tool in which toluidine blue (TB), a blue dye, is used to highlight abnormal areas of the mucosa including malignant lesions. Techniques such as these are conducted widely in the east in countries like India to identify high-risk individuals at minimum costs. Individuals with minimal medical knowledge can also carry out these procedures and advise patients about the way forward.

Biopsy: Some of the most common laboratory tests for oral cancers today are exfoliative cytology, incisional biopsy or Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) biopsy, which involve taking a part of the malignant tissue and observing it under the microscope. Imaging tests such as chest X-ray, CT scan and MRI scan are also conducted both before and after treatment of cancer to understand the location and growth rate of the malignant lesion. Also read about liquid biopsy for cancer diagnosis.

Molecular tests: With personalised medicine being the latest trend in healthcare, the molecular testing technology, which comprises a series of techniques involving the analysis of the individual’s genetic code, is also catching up. These molecular tests analyse biological markers from a person’s genes which can, in turn, indicate the presence of carcinoma accurately. The technology is used to detect risks, diagnose and monitor oral cancer as well as devise the treatment plans for the individual based on their condition. While this technology is gaining popularity worldwide, it is offered by very few players in the Indian subcontinent. However, many laboratories are partnering with their global counterparts to make this available to the citizens.

Microfluidics: With multiple tests and treatment adopting technology for the better, microfluidics, widely known as lab-on-a-chip is a recent addition to the list of diagnostic trends. This technology accepts a person’s saliva as the sample, and adopts, miniaturises, integrates and automates laboratory procedures onto a single device, also termed as a ‘chip’. Since this device can be operated by minimally trained personnel, it can also help diagnostics make inroads into lesser developed countries with one-time investments by public or private players. Read about to know what are the surgical options for oral cancer?

While oral cancer continues to claim thousands of lives in the country till date, diagnostic trends and innovations can help mitigate the situation significantly, with early diagnosis and effective treatment. Additionally, at an individual level, every person above the age of 40 must undergo periodic tests even as they make healthy lifestyle changes.

