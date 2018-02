There will be huge potential to start small businesses in India and the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is providing necessary support and encouragement to young students and entrepreneurs for coming up with commercially viable sources or ideas, an expert has said.

Vijay Kumar, Director (MSME-DI) said, “Entrepreneurship is not a hard thing. With determination, commitment and a planned approach one can become a successful entrepreneur. There is no dearth of financial and infrastructural facilities in India and decisions will be supported by financial institutions, the state and central governments.”

Kumar also said that the Centre is running special schemes and funding programmes to encourage more women involvement and entrepreneurs in the MSME sector.

He was speaking at a three day global conference on entrepreneurship and leadership on the theme – “Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Value Creation”, which concluded today at the Amity University Campus here.

The conference focused on a sharing of research and ideas and to instill an entrepreneurial spirit amongst students and the community in general.

Dr. Atul Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University, said there is a pressing need to nurture an entrepreneurship spirit in the country to ensure that India becomes a superpower.

Dr. Ashok K Chauhan- Founder President, shared several ideas and suggestions that could be translated into reality soon.

Dr. Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR, advised them that if they are doing something new, it must be something that people need; something different or something done differently from the way it has been done.

Corroborating his view point by referring to a study by McKinsey, he stressed that 70 percent of the current jobs in India will not exist in next ten years.

Entrepreneurial and leadership excellence awards were conferred upon young entrepreneurs on the occasion.

The conference featured a Start-Up Expo, wherein 30 Start-Ups by students and women entrepreneurs and established startup companies showcased their products and services. The aim of the expo was to promote entrepreneurship ecosystem amongst students.

Students and budding entrepreneurs from universities, colleges and institutions across the country showcased their business ideas, start-ups and early stage ventures during “Lakshya 2018 – a business plan competition” and competed for incubation and in-kind services. Winners and others were felicitated. (ANI)

