Nonunion is a serious complication of a fracture and may occur when the fracture moves too much, or has a poor blood supply or gets infected.

Patients who smoke have a higher incidence of nonunion. A study conducted by researchers at Louisiana State University suggests that opioid-naive patients receive an opioid prescription for post-operative pain control at hospital discharge after major surgery. Yet they report there is no evidence that opioids are more effective than non-opioids for acute extremity pain.

“Chronic opioid use roughly doubled the risk of nonunion among all patients, and this effect was fairly consistent across all ages and both genders,” noted Dr. Zura, a researcher.

The study concluded that there is an inherent risk in use of most opioid analgesics and emphasize the importance of multimodal, non-opioid analgesic techniques at fracture.

The findings are published in the Journal of Injury. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.