Office or workspace layout is often the last or not even the last thing that comes to our mind when we go for job interviews at prospective employers. Who cares about office design when the work profile, salary and supervisors are good, right? Wrong! The way your office is designed can have a huge impact on your physical and mental health and productivity. For most of us, who spend over 40 hours a week in an office, this is of vital importance. The next time you go for a job interview, check if your new prospective office can provide you with these health-friendly design aspects (in addition to a good hike, of course):

Open bench seating: In a recent research by the University of Arizona published in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine journal it was observed that workers in open bench seating were more active at the office than those in private offices and cubicles. The study states that workers in open bench seating experienced lower perceived stress at the office than those in. Also, higher physical activity at the office was related to lower physiological stress outside the office.

Well connected stairs: Will you have the scope to use stairs whenever you want? Or will you be restricted to elevators and escalators? Climbing stairs has tons of benefits: it helps you burn calories, strengthen core muscles, build muscles, tone lower body, increase metabolism and even improve digestion. You should be able to skip the elevator and take the stairs whenever you want.

Brightly lit: No, we are not talking about how many artificial lights your office has. It is important that your workspace has windows that overlook the road outside or a garden or any other open space. Some amount of natural sunlight inside the office, even if it is not direct, can help employees be more productive and help them stay active throughout the day. Offices which are windowless can make you put on weight suggests a study published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Air ventilated: Every office, big and small, has air conditioning. But is it too stuffy inside? Does it lack ventilation? Is it too warm inside? Proper ventilation prevents air pollutants from affecting your health, it can help you get rid of unwanted smells and can prevent allergens such as dust, pollen, and other irritants.

Comfortable spacing: Crammed places can negatively impact your health. You are less likely to be creative in crowded, noisy places. Make sure that there is enough space between your desk and the next.

Image source: Shutterstock