Water fasting can be termed as a type of fasting where one consumes nothing without water. It can last for 24 to 72 hours. And fasting for a long time then that will require medical supervision. People opt for water fasting in order to detox or battle that bulge. But, if you do so you may end up feeling lethargic, fatigued and dizzy. So, here we decode the perils of water fasting.

You may end up losing the wrong type of weight: You will lose a lot of weight quickly as water fast restricts calories. According to a study, if one fasts for 24 to 72 hours, he/ she may end up losing 0.9 kg every day. Sadly, the weight that you may shed may come from carbs, muscle mass and water.

According to a study, approximately, one also gets 20 to 30% of water from the food we eat daily. If you are not eating food and drinking the same amount of water then you might not get the same amount of water. So, to avoid getting dehydrated, you should drink more water. Also, if you are dehydrated, you may feel dizzy, suffer from nausea, headaches, constipation, low blood pressure. This, in turn, will hamper your quality of life and you will find it difficult to carry out your daily chores. You may experience orthostatic hypotension: This means when you suddenly stand up you will suffer from a sudden drop in your blood pressure. You might faint, feel dizzy and lightheaded due to it. In case, you suffer from orthostatic hypotension, driving or operating heavy machinery is a strict no-no. so, see to it that you seek immediate medical attention if you suffer from it while fasting.

The takeaway message: Do not opt for water fasting if you suffer from diabetes, kidney ailments, eating disorders or heartburn.