Sleeping for enough time has a lot of health benefits, such as good mood, better heart, weight, mind and the overall body functioning. But a new study has found that that sleep deprivation for just 6 hours or one night can affect the liver’s ability to produce glucose and process insulin.

The study was done on mice and found that due to less sleep, they were at an increased risk of metabolic diseases like fatty liver. The researchers also found that sleep deprivation also leads to overeating, less movement, and higher chances of development of type 2 diabetes.

The team from the Toho University said that they were not clear if less sleep, energy spent or food intake cause glucose intolerance. The study, published in American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism, said that blood glucose levels were found to be significantly higher in the sleep deprivation group after a six-hour session of wakefulness.

Levels of tiglycerides and production of glucose in liver was also found to be increased in the sleep deprivation group after a single wake up period. And it is known that higher levels of triglycerides have association with insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is the inability of the body to process insulin in adequate amount. It was also found that lack of sleep changed the appearance of enzymes which regulate metabolism in liver in the mice who were sleep deprived.

The researchers said that their findings are suggestion for more intervention studies that need to be done to prevent sleep deprivation.