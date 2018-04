MaxiVision Super Specialty Eye Hospital, Hyderabad accomplished a milestone by performing its first ARMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration) surgery, a-first-of its kind operation in India.

Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, Founder of Maxivision Eye Hospital Group triumphantly conducted this operation on RVS Subbaraju, a 72-year-old man from Hyderabad and became the 1st eye doctor in India to perform such a surgery.

Subbaraju ,a professor in Chemical engineering shared his joy on regaining his vision after 40 years of struggle.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Reddy said, ‘ARMD is a condition wherein if you would imagine the eye like a camera with a lens in the front to focus and a film in the back for processing the picture, the film part of the eye is the Retina which has two parts – central retina and peripheral retina. The central retina is called the Macula and is responsible for central vision. When you directly look at people or paper, Macula is primarily responsible to see sharply whether it is near or distant. This macula in some people degenerates and loses its ability to focus sharply as they become older,and in these people even if a cataract operation is done, the central vision remains to be defective. Therefore, as it is related to age problem, it is called Age Related Macular Degeneration or ARMD.’

‘For the 1st time in India an Indian company the Care group India of Baroda in Gujarat has produced a lens that was invented jointly by Dr.Bobby Qureshi of London along with Prof.Pablo Artal of Murcia University and Care group india. They have produced a lens called IOL AMD. The ability of the lens is such and the optics are designed in such a way that the image we see is focused into the peripheral part of the deceased macula, so that the patient gets improvement in the ability to see the near and the distance,’ he added.

Elaborating more Sudheer, COO of Maxivision Eye Hospital Group said, ‘For the first time in India Maxivision Eye Hospital has conducted many researches and introduced many technologies, got the opportunity, to take up this surgery, thanks to care group India and its founder Lal Dave.’

Source: Press release