Most of us do have the habit of carrying office work to our homes. in addition to the increased intrusion of social media in our lives, our love for emails remains strong with 60 per cent people checking their mail inbox even while watching TV, found a recent survey. The recent Adobe’s 2018 Consumer Email Survey found that consumers checked their personal emails once every 2.5 hours on any typical weekday and spend about 3.1 hours checking work emails. It further found that middle-aged people (25-34 year olds) spent most of their time in their inboxes — an elephantine 6.4 hours per day.

However, young consumers (18-24 year olds) spend 5.8 hours a day checking emails, of which, 81 per cent being obsessed with work email, even on vacation. People checked personal email while using the bathroom (40 per cent), talking on the phone (35 per cent), working out (16 per cent), and even while driving (14 per cent).

The time spent checking personal email has increased by 17 per cent year-over-year (YoY), according to the fourth annual survey of over 1,000 white-collar workers in the US. The reason why email is so ingrained in our lives could be because it is manageable — we can sort, file, filter, and generally get things done.

People are familiar with how to make email work, and they feel confident about the privacy of the data, the survey noted. The email was found to be the most preferred channel, beating out channels like direct mail (20 per cent) and social media (7 per cent).

Work emails, post work hours

“Expectations to stay available all the time for official purposes increases employee anxiety, decreases their relationship satisfaction, has detrimental effects on employee health, negatively affects their partner’s health and marital satisfaction perceptions,” said Liuba Belkin, Associate Professor at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, US in a study.

“The competing demands of work and non-work lives present a dilemma for employees, which triggers feelings of anxiety and endangers work and personal lives,” added William Becker, Associate Professor at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the US.

An imbalance in maintaining time between work and home can be quite damaging to one’s health, the study had found.

(With inputs from IANS)

Image Source: Shutterstock