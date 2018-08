Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea (IBS-D) is considered to be a brain-gut interaction disorder. To treat this condition a range of treatments have been proposed until now, which includes diet and lifestyle modifications, fibre and probiotics supplements, as well as various over-the-counter medications. It is a functional bowel disorder which causes altered bowel habits and abdominal pain.

However, a new study has revealed that when the condition has been at its worst 11% of people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D) have had suicidal thoughts.

According to the healtheuropa.eu report, the research was published in the UEG Journal and the researchers have assessed the burden associated with IBS-D by surveying 513 patients and 679 healthcare professionals.

They found that over a third of patients reported they ‘constantly’ worried about whether and when their IBS symptoms will return, while 1 in 5 stated that IBS had negatively affected their working life.

Few patients also revealed that they spend 18 days in one month experiencing fatigue or a lack of energy due to IBS-D. Another half like 49% said that they would use a daily treatment for the rest of their life to prevent their IBS symptoms and 46% reported ‘willingness to try anything’ to improve their condition.

Even IBS patients do not think that healthcare professionals take the disease seriously and should provide more support in disease management.

Results also showed that the patients should feel listened to and supported, with the vast majority stating that the main aim of their care when managing IBS is significantly improving their patients’ quality of life.

