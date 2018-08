The festival of Onam is a well known festival throughout India celebrated by Keralites during the harvest season. The elaborate feast named Onam Sadhya which typically consists of 18-26 items is said to signify the abundance of prosperity enjoyed by the people of Kerala. The Onam Sadhya also has dietary benefits. It is a complete meal, which includes items from all the necessary food groups, providing all the essential nutrients to the body. The Onam Sadhya is like a major treat to all the organs as well as the taste buds as it also helps to detoxify the body.

The foods presented in Onam Sadhya also entice the taste buds as it incorporates all the tastes – spicy, salty, bitter and sour. It is typically a vegetarian affair, which is very rich in nutrients and dietary fibres. It is also served in a particular order so as to complement and balance the taste and nutrient elements.

Here is the typical list of items included in an Onam Sadhya:

Rice (Kerala Red rice)

Sharkara Upperi (Raw Banana chips with jaggery)

Kaaya Varuthathu (Raw Banana chips)

Parippu (A thick lentil gravy usually served with ghee)

Sambar (A spicy, thick lentil gravy with a variety of vegetables)

Aviyal (A mildly spicy, dry dish with boiled vegetables and ground coconut)

Kaalan (mildly sour, thick curd-based gravy which usually has semi-ripe banana)

Olan (A mildly spicy coconut milk based gravy with lentils, usually had as a palate cleanser)

Koottukari / Erissery (A mildly spicy dish with dry-roasted coconut, raw banana and black gram)

Kichadi (A mildly spicy dish prepared with curd, ground coconut and a variant of cucumber)

Pachadi (A coconut based sweet dish with pineapple, grapes and ripe banana)

Puliyinchi (A tangy dish prepared with ginger, tamarind and jaggery)

Thoran (A mildly spicy dry dish with finely chopped, cooked vegetable, tossed with grated coconut)

Achaar (Pickle usually at least two different varieties are served, typically raw mango and lemon)

Poppadam (papad)

Payasams (This is a dessert. At least two different varieties are served. One milk-based, and one jaggery – based. Usually consumed with a plantain)

Rasam (A tangy and spicy tamarind-based gravy with tomatoes, cilantro, ginger, garlic and cumin)

Moru (A tangy, spiced buttermilk)

Thairu (Thick curd/ yogurt)

The items are usually served in the same order for consumption. The complete nutritional value of the Sadya can be understood by looking at the dishes: Rice and lentils provide the required carbohydrates for our body. Sambar is full of seasonal vegetables which take care of our vitamin requirements. Avial also has seasonal vegetables and coconut that are rich in dietary fibres aid digestion. Rasam, moru and jeera water also improve digestion. Kaalan and pachadi have curd/yogurt as an ingredient which soothes the stomach. The pappadams and pickles provide the required amount of sodium for the body. Payasams meet the sugar requirements (carbohydrates) while also appeasing the sweet tooth.

So, the Onam Sadhya is not just about the feast it is a balanced platter packed with nutrients and promise of good taste.

Image source: Shutterstock