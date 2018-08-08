According to a study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, men and women derive different benefits from low calorie diets.

What did the study say?

In the study conducted among more than 2,000 overweight individuals with pre-diabetes who followed a low-calorie diet for eight weeks, it was found that men lost significantly more body weight than women, and had larger reductions in a metabolic syndrome score, a diabetes indicator, fat mass and heart rate.

The study added that women had larger reductions in HDL-cholesterol, hip circumference, lean body mass (or fat free mass), and pulse pressure than men. “Despite adjusting for the differences in weight loss, it appears that men benefitted more from the intervention than women. Whether differences between genders persist in the long-term and whether we will need to design different interventions depending on gender will be interesting to follow,” said lead author Dr. Pia Christensen, of the University of Copenhagen, in Denmark.

What is a low calorie diet?

According to NHS, a very low calorie diet (VLCD) is a “clinically supervised diet plan that involves eating about 800 calories a day or fewer.”

Now this diet generally involves replacing normal food with low calorie shakes, soups, porridge containing milk or bars. The diet is typically prescribed for someone who is obese (having a BMI higher than 30). Remember, this diet needs to be monitored and prescribed carefully.