Deepika Padukone is all set to take over Cannes Film Festival 2018, she has mesmerized everyone with her first red carpet look at Cannes. She looked elegant and attractive in designer Zuhair Murad’s sheer lace creation. Deepika who is a style icon is very much disciplined about her fitness and diet routine. But, you will be amazed to know about her Cannes diet which she posted on her Instagaram.

Deepika who keeps posting food pictures has now posted a picture of the meal and captioned it as — bagel,cream cheese and a hot beverage…en route to Cannes diet. She also posted a picture of yummy goodies and captioned it as — summer indulgence. Shocked? Looks like Deepika needs some sugar spike and cannot control her temptation. This also shows that Deepika is a total foodie and likes to try out different foodstuffs. Although, these pictures posted by Deepika will surely lure you. But, Deepika appropriately manages to stick to her fitness routine.



Though, Deepika follows her fitness routine religiously and never gives it a miss. She makes sure that she eats healthy and a balanced diet. She makes sure that her diet doesn’t go for a toss. Over the years, Deepika’s amazing transformation is giving everyone major fitness goals. Often Deepika is seen advocating fitness and healthy eating and avoid opting for crash diets.

We are looking forward to seeing more of Deepika, who is nailing different looks at Cannes. Hope she keeps on shining as bright as ever. Go for the kill Deepika!

