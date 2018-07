Childhood aggression is an under-reported topic. Nobody talks about it, however many experience it silently. These are bouts of aggressive outbursts, humiliating parents or even physical abusive of parents. Understand that these are extreme examples but even mild outbursts could be quite disturbing to a parent.

Who wants to have children with destructive, disruptive or abusive behaviour? Nobody. Children are not born with the realization of respecting elders. Respecting our elders needs to be taught to our children and most of all, the need to be taught as to why it is important. They need to be taught, convinced and fed right. Yes, FED right.

For a study published in the journal Aggressive Behavior, a group of 200 children were randomized to receive either a fruit drink containing 1 gm of omega-3 fats and a placebo group drank the same fruit drink without omega-3. Caregivers of children in the omega-3 group reported long-term reductions in psychological aggression.

“This study is the first to show that omega-3 supplementation in children can reduce inter-partner psychological aggression among adult caregivers not receiving supplements,” the researchers said.

However no study has examined whether omega-3 supplementation in children could reduce intimate partner violence or child maltreatment by their adult caregivers, the researchers said.

“This is a promising line of research because omega-3 fatty acids are thought to improve brain health in children and adults,” said Jill Portnoy, Assistant Professor in the University of Massachusetts – Lowell, US.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are prescribed to patients who suffer from anxiety and depression.

“Increasing the intake of Omega 3 fatty acids have been associated with better handling of stress and significant improvement in mood. Consuming foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids prevents symptoms of depression and mood swings too,” said Dr Swati Bhushan, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

What is the role of Omega-3 Fatty acids in our body?

Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids (‘essential’ because they cannot be synthesized by the human body). They are a type of polyunsaturated fats that are vital for bodily processes such as blood clotting and building cell membranes in the brain. The thing with these acids are that they can’t be produced by the body on their own. They need to be sourced through the food we eat. Apart from this, Omega- 3 fatty acids have a plethora of health benefits.

Sources of Omega-3 Fatty Acids:

1) Fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, herring, etc.

2) Flaxseeds

3) Pumpkin seeds

4) Spinach

5) Walnuts

6) Soybean

7) Chia Seeds

8) Canola oil

(with inputs from IANS)

