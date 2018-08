Olive is rich in the antioxidant-rich vitamin E. This provides ample nourishment to the skin and helps get rid of skin problems. Olive oil is light and non-greasy and can hence be used throughout the year. For skin, it is best to use extra virgin olive oil. This is the least processed. The oil is obtained from the first pressing of the olives without any use of chemicals or heat thus keeping the nutrients intact. Extra virgin olive oil contains more polyphenols and antioxidant, it is low in saturated fats, high in vitamin E and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Olive oil benefits for the skin

1) Olive oil is a good natural moisturizer, especially for dry skin. All you need to do is massage it into your skin. Also, don’t forget to apply on the entire body, especially, elbows, heels and other areas which are particularly dry.

2) Olive oil has antioxidants and good fats which help get rid of the free radicals and also heal the skin. If you have irritated skin or sunburnt skin, then massage it on the affected areas. Olive oil will help soothe the sunburn.

3) Olive oil can also be used to get rid of and prevent the occurrence of stretch marks. By massaging this oil, you can improve the elasticity of the skin. It has regenerative properties which heal the skin. This prevents new stretch marks from forming and also reduces and lightens stretch marks that are already there.

4) Have brittle nails? Olive oil can help keep your cuticles healthy and help your nail grow. The vitamin E in olive oil is easily absorbed into your cuticles which promotes healthy nail growth. It is also known to improve bone mineralisation and the process of calcification. Just massage the oil onto your nails every night and see the magic for yourself!