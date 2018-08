Today, many people are putting on rapid weight due to unhealthy lifestyles. Tackling obesity is the need of the hour. Having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more can be defined as obesity. It not only affects the older people but people who belong to all the age groups can suffer from obesity. The World Health Organization stated that “In India, the prevalence of overweight increased from 9.7% near the turn of the century to nearly 20% in studies reported after 2010. For children and adolescents, these studies show that obesity and overweight are rapidly increasing, not just in the higher income groups but also in the rural poor, where undernutrition and underweight remain major health concerns.”

Furthermore, obesity can invite heart diseases, cancer and type 2 diabetes. Know how obesity can cause type 2 diabetes. If you carry your extra pounds around your tummy, being overweight or obese can cause insulin resistance. According to studies, pro-inflammatory’ chemicals are released through fat cells because of the abdominal fats and your body may become less sensitive to the insulin as it disturbs the function of insulin-responsive cells and insulin cells ability to respond to it. this results in insulin resistance the hallmark of type 2 diabetes.

It can disturb your fat metabolism: The changes in your body’s metabolism can be triggered due to obesity. Fat molecules into the blood are released by the fat tissue (adipose tissue) due to these unwanted changes. According to scientists, obesity and type 2 diabetes, obesity can cause prediabetes which is a metabolic condition and leading to type 2 diabetes.

Prevent obesity: It is firmly established that there is a link between obesity and type 2 diabetes without proper diet and physical activity. Over a relatively short period of time, obesity can lead to type 2 diabetes. But, if you shed those extra kilos you will be able to improve your insulin sensitivity and cut down the risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer and so on.

• Don’t skip your meals and eat balanced meals.

• Give up your unhealthy eating habits by avoiding junk, spicy and oily food and carbonated beverages.

• Exercise regularly and take up an activity of your choice: swimming, running, cycling and so on to maintain a healthy weight.

• Eat seasonal fruits and avoid eating processed cereals.

Image Source: Shutterstock