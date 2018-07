Being overweight or obese was strongly associated with several chronic health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetes. A study has now found another problem that stems out of obesity.

Researchers at Wolters Kluwer Health reported that being obese or overweight poses a health risk in the years following rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury (TBI). The findings highlighted the need for a proactive approach towards managing weight and related health conditions in long-term TBI survivors.

The study included adults with TBI who had undergone inpatient acute rehabilitation. In-patient rehabilitation consists of intensive therapy, provided by a team of specialists, designed to improve physical and mental functioning. The relationship between body weight and functional and health outcomes was assessed from one to 25 years after TBI. A large number of TBI survivors were classified as obese and overweight.

While the percentage of overweight patients was relatively stable, the obesity rate increased over time, especially five years or longer after TBI. Read: 6 expert tips to prevent obesity

Based on the large-scale TBIMS database, the new study confirmed that being overweight or obese is associated with significant health problems for survivors of moderate to severe TBI who require acute rehabilitation. The findings appeared in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.

Source: ANI

Image Source: Shutterstock