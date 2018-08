Weight loss and foods that prevent obesity are of great concern to most of us because we want quick solutions to obesity. No wonder, this new research on an Amazonian fruit called Camu Camu and its effect on obesity has piqued our interest. This research says that the Camu Camu (Myrciaria dubia) has a unique phytochemical profile, strong antioxidant potential and purported anti-inflammatory potential. This ‘prevents weight gain, lowers fat accumulation and blunts metabolic inflammation.’

It is said that the native people of the Amazon go on a boat in search of the Camu Camu tree under the water. This tropical fruit is a source of vitamin C, and is known to strengthen the immune system, skin, and eyes. It is a natural antioxidant and when compared to an orange, it provides 30 times more vitamin C, 10 times more iron and fifty per cent more phosphorus. For the research, mice were randomly divided into four groups and fed on chow or a high-fat high-sucrose (HFHS) diet. Daily oral doses of crude extract of Camu Camu, vitamin C, were given throughout 8 weeks. The study states that the fruit caused ‘improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity and protection against hepatic steatosis’ in the mice. This resulted in increased energy expenditure. Camu Camu prevented visceral and liver fat deposition in the mice. It concluded that ‘daily treatment of HFHS-fed mice with a crude extract of CC containing a rich mixture of phytonutrients is sufficient to prevent diet-induced obesity and ameliorate the metabolic syndrome.’

Don’t want to head all the way to South America to eat Camu Camu? Don’t worry there are some Indian foods that good for weight loss too. What’s also important to note is that you need regular exercise, good sleep and other good lifestyle habits to lose weight and maintain a healthy body.

